Thai Regulator Vows Action on JKN Fraud Case, Seeks Extradition of Ex-CEO

Thailand's SEC insists it is 'not complacent' over Anne Jakrajutatip's alleged flight abroad, promising full cooperation with DSI to secure her return and prosecution.

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has moved to reassure the public that it is actively pursuing all avenues—civil and criminal—in the high-profile fraud case involving JKN Global Group Public Company Limited (JKN), while coordinating efforts to bring its former executive back to face justice.

The assurance comes amid widespread reports that Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, the founder and former executive of JKN, who is facing criminal charges, has fled the country.

Thawatchai Pittayasophon, deputy secretary-general of the SEC, confirmed that the regulator is taking the matter seriously.

"The SEC is not complacent regarding the flight," Thawatchai stated.

He confirmed that the regulator had filed a criminal complaint against JKN and Anne Jakkaphong mid-year and has since been cooperating with law enforcement.