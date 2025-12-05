Thai Regulator Vows Action on JKN Fraud Case, Seeks Extradition of Ex-CEO

Thailand's SEC insists it is 'not complacent' over Anne Jakrajutatip's alleged flight abroad, promising full cooperation with DSI to secure her return and prosecution.
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has moved to reassure the public that it is actively pursuing all avenues—civil and criminal—in the high-profile fraud case involving JKN Global Group Public Company Limited (JKN), while coordinating efforts to bring its former executive back to face justice.
The assurance comes amid widespread reports that Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, the founder and former executive of JKN, who is facing criminal charges, has fled the country.
Thawatchai Pittayasophon, deputy secretary-general of the SEC, confirmed that the regulator is taking the matter seriously.
"The SEC is not complacent regarding the flight," Thawatchai stated.
He confirmed that the regulator had filed a criminal complaint against JKN and Anne Jakkaphong mid-year and has since been cooperating with law enforcement.
The case has now been elevated, with the SEC successfully coordinating with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) for the case to be accepted as a special investigation, which the Deputy Secretary-General highlighted as significant progress.
Addressing public criticism over why Anne Jakkaphong was not prevented from leaving the country sooner, the SEC clarified its legal position.
Thawatchai explained that under Thai law, the SEC can only impose a travel ban if the accused demonstrates clear "flight risk behaviour" at the time the complaint is filed.
He noted that such intent was "not evident" in Anne Jakkaphong's case when the original complaint was lodged.
However, since news of her departure surfaced, the SEC has intensified its efforts. The agency is now coordinating closely with investigating officers to explore all means of action and is ready to "support various operations."
While acknowledging that any individual has the right to contest a case, the Deputy Secretary-General affirmed that, given the alleged escape, the SEC would "cooperate with relevant agencies to try to bring the person back" to face the criminal proceedings.