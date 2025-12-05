Lawyers for Yim Leak and Wife Deny Allegations of Involvement in Transnational Scammer Network

Lawyers representing Yim Leak and his wife have issued a statement denying accusations of their involvement in a transnational scammer network, stating that there were serious discrepancies in the recent press briefing by authorities.
Yim Leak confirmed he would clarify the matter during legal proceedings and revealed that his name had been removed from the U.S. legal draft concerning the Dismantle Foreign Scam Syndicates Act (H.R. 5490). He emphasized that neither he nor his wife had ever fled the country, nor did they hold Thai nationality.
On December 4, 2025, Yim Leak and his wife, Wirinya Yim, authorized their legal team from Pisut & Partners Ltd. to issue a statement addressing the recent police raid on their residence in Bangkok, along with properties used by their family, on December 2, 2025. The raid is part of the ongoing investigation into transnational scam networks, but Yim Leak's lawyer insists that the press release on December 3, 2025, which reported the operation’s outcomes, was factually incorrect.
Yim Leak and his legal team will address the allegations in due course during the investigation process, making it clear that they will not use public channels to comment on the matter.
Yim Leak acknowledged that he is a well-known individual in both Cambodia and Thailand, and as tensions between the two countries are high, his name has been implicated both domestically and internationally. He also revealed that the U.S. government had previously included his name in H.R. 5490, but the U.S. has since removed it, which can be verified at U.S. Congressional Document. (https://docs.house.gov/meetings/FA/FA00/20251203/118670/BILLS-119-5490-S001229-Amdt-1.pdf)
Yim Leak emphasized that he never held Thai citizenship nor did he possess a Thai passport, a claim that can be verified with the Ministry of Interior’s records regarding Thai citizenship announcements. Furthermore, Yim Leak has not “fled” the country but last departed Thailand on June 19, 2025, while Wirinya left on October 11, 2025.
The couple also denied any knowledge or connection to a person named "Tangthai", who was previously linked to the case. In 2024, AMLO attempted to link this individual with Yim Leak as part of their investigation into asset seizure. However, AMLO later confirmed that the assets did not relate to criminal activities, and the seizure was subsequently lifted.
Yim Leak reaffirms his commitment to fully cooperating with authorities to clarify the facts. He also expressed respect for the role of government agencies in combating transnational crime and cybercrime and hopes that the legal process will be fair and transparent, adhering to the principle that one is presumed innocent until proven guilty, so the truth can be proven through evidence.
Should there be any further developments, the legal team will provide official updates through appropriate channels.