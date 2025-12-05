Lawyers for Yim Leak and Wife Deny Allegations of Involvement in Transnational Scammer Network

Lawyers representing Yim Leak and his wife have issued a statement denying accusations of their involvement in a transnational scammer network, stating that there were serious discrepancies in the recent press briefing by authorities.

Yim Leak confirmed he would clarify the matter during legal proceedings and revealed that his name had been removed from the U.S. legal draft concerning the Dismantle Foreign Scam Syndicates Act (H.R. 5490). He emphasized that neither he nor his wife had ever fled the country, nor did they hold Thai nationality.

On December 4, 2025, Yim Leak and his wife, Wirinya Yim, authorized their legal team from Pisut & Partners Ltd. to issue a statement addressing the recent police raid on their residence in Bangkok, along with properties used by their family, on December 2, 2025. The raid is part of the ongoing investigation into transnational scam networks, but Yim Leak's lawyer insists that the press release on December 3, 2025, which reported the operation’s outcomes, was factually incorrect.

Yim Leak and his legal team will address the allegations in due course during the investigation process, making it clear that they will not use public channels to comment on the matter.