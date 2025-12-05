SEC Intensifies Efforts to Combat Scammers and Curb Money Laundering After AMLO Seizes 10 Billion Baht in Assets

Jomkwan Kongsakul, Deputy Secretary-General of the SEC, stated that there are two channels through which fraudsters convert Thai Baht into cryptocurrency. The SEC has taken action to block both channels. One involves the use of platforms based abroad, and in this case, the SEC has coordinated with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) to block access to unauthorized foreign platforms. If any attempt is made to encourage Thai citizens to use such platforms, the Cybersecurity Act allows the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to take action to block access. The SEC will also press charges before referring the case to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society for further action.

On the other hand, for transactions conducted through Thai platforms operating under regulation, the SEC has collaborated with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and several other agencies to enhance oversight of the Thai digital asset business sector. This collaboration aims to address and block issues related to proxy accounts and illicit funds. Various standards have been established to effectively block and prevent proxy accounts, with over 44,000 accounts being blocked, and assets worth over 200 million Baht seized.

Businesses are required to classify customers to assess risks and determine the value of transactions accordingly. Additionally, digital asset businesses must report suspicious transactions to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO). The SEC has also collaborated with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) and other agencies to establish guidelines and facilitate the exchange of information between relevant entities, including commercial banks and digital asset operators. The police will forward information on proxy accounts to block and suspend transactions. Furthermore, the Cybersecurity Act under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society mandates that businesses are responsible for damages in cases where inadequate measures are implemented or duties are neglected, leading to harm for consumers.

Furthermore, "Connect the Dots", a task force set up by the Ministry of Finance, continues to facilitate cross-agency information sharing and enhance investigations into suspicious financial activities. This includes future enforcement of the Travel Rule, which will improve the flow of data for preventing money laundering through cryptocurrencies.

Thawatchai added that the Connect the Dots initiative must continue to gather comprehensive data to build confidence in the regulatory process. He clarified that the SEC does not prioritize protecting suspected wrongdoers over the public but ensures that all investigations are conducted thoroughly with appropriate evidence. However, obtaining data from foreign sources remains a challenge, as these are often not easily accessible.