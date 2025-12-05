Hamas-PIJ returns the body of Thai hostage, Suttisak Rinthalaks, the final casualty

The Embassy of Thailand in Tel Aviv announced that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) have returned the body of Suttisak Rinthalaks, the final Thai hostage, following the October 7, 2023 incident in the Gaza Strip. The Thai government is now coordinating efforts to bring the body back to Thailand.

On December 4, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was informed by the Embassy of Thailand in Tel Aviv that Hamas and PIJ had returned the body of Suttisak Rinthalaks, the last Thai national who was held hostage in Gaza following the violent events on October 7, 2023.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has notified Suttisak's family and expressed heartfelt condolences. The ministry is currently coordinating with the Israeli authorities to expedite the repatriation of Suttisak's remains to Thailand. A representative from the Udon Thani Temporary Passport Office will visit Suttisak's family in Nong Khai Province on December 5, 2025, to offer support and comfort during this difficult time.