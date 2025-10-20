Body of Thai hostage handed over to Israel, to be returned for funeral rites

The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the body of one of the two remaining Thai hostages held in Gaza has been handed over to Israeli authorities. Preparations are underway to bring the remains back to Thailand for religious rites.

On October 19, Israeli authorities transferred the bodies of two hostages to a forensic institute in Tel Aviv. They were the latest remains received from Hamas following a handover late the previous night. One of the bodies was identified as Sontaya Akkarasri, 30, a Thai national.

The latest exchange, part of a ceasefire arrangement brokered with the support of the United States, brings the total number of bodies recovered by Israel to 12 out of 28 hostages. Israel has demanded that Hamas return the remaining bodies without delay, expressing frustration over what it described as “slow and inconsistent” handovers.

Hamas, meanwhile, reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement, citing logistical obstacles, including the need for heavy machinery and excavation equipment, to recover bodies trapped beneath rubble.