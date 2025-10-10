Trump pushes Gaza peace deal amid unresolved disputes

The agreement, signed in Egypt on Thursday, is being hailed as a potential turning point in one of the world’s most intractable conflicts. Yet analysts warn that the hastily arranged accord leaves numerous unresolved questions that could easily derail its implementation or block progress toward a lasting settlement.

Experts say that while Trump deserves credit for engineering the most promising step yet toward ending the war, the challenge now is translating the text into reality: enforcing the ceasefire, overseeing the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, and ensuring Israel’s partial troop withdrawal from Gaza.

Subsequent phases of Trump’s 20-point peace framework are expected to prove far more difficult. They include the disarmament of Hamas, a formal declaration to end hostilities, and an agreement on Gaza’s post-war governance, all issues that remain deeply divisive.

Talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, mediated by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff, failed to resolve those longer-term disputes. Analysts say reaching a consensus on the remaining points could take months, if not longer.

“There are countless potential pitfalls that will decide whether this truce becomes the start of genuine peace or just another pause in the cycle of violence,” said Jonathan Panikoff, a former US intelligence official now at the Atlantic Council.

Preventing the agreement from collapsing, as several previous ceasefires have under both Trump and former President Joe Biden, will demand sustained engagement from the White House. But Trump’s foreign policy team, weakened by staff cuts and constrained by the ongoing federal government shutdown, faces an uphill task.