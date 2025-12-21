Police Probe Tokyo Sauna Operator over Tragic Deaths 1 Week Ago

According to investigative sources, the Metropolitan Police Department has so far found evidence suggesting that the two customers tried desperately to escape the sauna unit in the private room, as the sauna's door was broken and the emergency system did not work.

The fire occurred around noon on December 15, and the victims--Masanari Matsuda, a 36-year-old beauty salon owner, and his wife, Yoko, a 37-year-old nail technician--were found lying near the door inside the sauna.

They were rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead.

The L-shaped handle of the door was detached and found on the floor, leaving the door unable to open.

Scratches were found on the glass door, and Matsuda's hand showed signs of internal bleeding, apparently from hitting the door.

The emergency button in the sauna unit was damaged, likely from being pressed repeatedly and forcefully.