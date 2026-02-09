Cupid’s Comeback: Thailand Post Launches ‘Stamps of Love’ as Valentine’s Spending Hits Six-Year High

Thailand Post unveils its 2026 Valentine’s collection as experts forecast a 2.8 billion baht spending spree fuelled by tourism recovery and election fever.

In an era dominated by instant messaging, Thailand Post is making a heartfelt plea for a return to tradition with the launch of its "Stamps of Love 2026" collection.

Unveiled ahead of Valentine’s Day, the new series arrives as the nation prepares for its most buoyant romantic season in over half a decade.

Dr Dhanant Subhadrabandhu, CEO of Thailand Post, described the stamps as a powerful medium for those looking to convey more than just a text message.

"These stamps are designed to be a vessel for emotion—whether it is love, gratitude, or a simple 'thinking of you'," Dr Dhanant said. "We want to encourage people to rediscover the value of tangible communication through these miniature works of art."

The 2026 collection offers two distinct aesthetics for the modern romantic: a classical Greek-inspired "Cupid" rendered in elegant black lines on a rose-pink background, and a second, more vibrant version on a crisp white backdrop, aimed at capturing the energy of youthful affection.

Priced at 10 baht per stamp, the collection is available from 6 February at post offices nationwide and via the ThailandPostMart app.