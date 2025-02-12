Bangkok ranks 12th among best Valentine's Day destinations

Thailand's capital has been named among the world's Valentine's Day destinations for solo travellers, with a 190% increase in accommodation searches this week compared to the same period last year.
Bangkok was also the most popular destination for solo travel among Thai travellers, with searches increasing by 654% year on year, Airbnb said.
Many Thai couples prefer travelling to Japan to celebrate the month of love, including Tokyo and Osaka cities, Mount Fuji and Lake Kawaguchiko. Bangkok and Australia's Perth are also among the destinations for Thai couples, Airbnb added.
The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce's Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting expects consumers' expenditure during Valentine's Day to reach 2,700 baht a person, the highest in five years since 2020.
Generation X, who were born between 1965 and 1980, are expected to spend the most at 1,663 baht a person.
Generation Y (people who were born between 1981 and 1996) and Generation Z (people who were born between 1997 and 2012) are expected to spend 1,238 and 617 baht a person, respectively.
The centre also outlined popular activities during Valentine's Day: