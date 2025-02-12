Bangkok ranks 12th among best Valentine's Day destinations

Thailand's capital has been named among the world's Valentine's Day destinations for solo travellers, with a 190% increase in accommodation searches this week compared to the same period last year.

Bangkok was also the most popular destination for solo travel among Thai travellers, with searches increasing by 654% year on year, Airbnb said.

Many Thai couples prefer travelling to Japan to celebrate the month of love, including Tokyo and Osaka cities, Mount Fuji and Lake Kawaguchiko. Bangkok and Australia's Perth are also among the destinations for Thai couples, Airbnb added.