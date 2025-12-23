AIS SIAM and Chulalongkorn Unite to Create Year-End Celebration for New Generation

13-day festival features performances, Christmas market, and celebrity countdown with Jung, Bible Wichapas, and LYKN in Bangkok's heart.

Siam Square is set to become Bangkok's premier destination for year-end celebrations as AIS SIAM and Property Management of Chulalongkorn University (PMCU) transform the iconic district into a vibrant festival hub running from 23rd December 2025 to 4th January 2026.

The "SIAM SQUARE STREET OF DREAMZ 2026 Presented by AIS SIAM" officially launched on Tuesday evening with the illumination of a towering modern Christmas tree, marking the start of nearly two weeks of festivities designed to empower Bangkok's new generation to express their creativity and pursue their passions.

The event transforms Siam Square and Siam Square One into a pedestrian wonderland, with the connecting walkway and walking street featuring activations from major brands including Fujifilm, MINISO, BEAUTRIUM, Smiley, RAVIPA, Hirono, and POP MART.