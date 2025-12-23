AIS SIAM and Chulalongkorn Unite to Create Year-End Celebration for New Generation

13-day festival features performances, Christmas market, and celebrity countdown with Jung, Bible Wichapas, and LYKN in Bangkok's heart.
Siam Square is set to become Bangkok's premier destination for year-end celebrations as AIS SIAM and Property Management of Chulalongkorn University (PMCU) transform the iconic district into a vibrant festival hub running from 23rd December 2025 to 4th January 2026.
The "SIAM SQUARE STREET OF DREAMZ 2026 Presented by AIS SIAM" officially launched on Tuesday evening with the illumination of a towering modern Christmas tree, marking the start of nearly two weeks of festivities designed to empower Bangkok's new generation to express their creativity and pursue their passions.
The event transforms Siam Square and Siam Square One into a pedestrian wonderland, with the connecting walkway and walking street featuring activations from major brands including Fujifilm, MINISO, BEAUTRIUM, Smiley, RAVIPA, Hirono, and POP MART.
"New Year is a time when people come together to celebrate, socialise, and count down to the year's end," said Professor Dr Wilert Puriwat, president of Chulalongkorn University. "We're delighted that Siam Square has become one of the city's key countdown destinations this year. The event features a wide range of performances and creative spaces that allow the new generation to express their identities and unleash their creativity."
The festival's centrepiece is a giant Christmas tree adorned with vibrant lighting installations and photo opportunities, which was officially lit during Tuesday's spectacular opening parade.
However, the highlight arrives on New Year's Eve, when a star-studded lineup takes the stage from 6:00 PM.
Thai celebrities and idols including Jung, Cullen, Jes Jespipat, Bible Wichapas, Tle Matiman, Firstone Wannakorn, LYKN, bamm, SERIOUS BACON, Sugar 'N Spice, and TALAY will deliver non-stop entertainment leading up to the midnight countdown.
For those unable to attend in person, the celebration will be livestreamed on Facebook and Instagram from 10:00 PM to 12:30 AM.
Beyond the main events, the festival opens its "Step to your Dreamz & Vinyl Stage" to aspiring performers throughout the 13-day period. The platform showcases busking bands, breakout acts, random dance performances, cosplay enthusiasts, and street performances by Siam Mover, creating an inclusive space for young talent.
AIS has deployed extensive network infrastructure to support the anticipated crowds, including expanded base stations, Mini Cells, and mobile units equipped with Cell-On-Wheel technology to ensure seamless connectivity throughout the festivities.
"AIS is proud to be part of the joy and celebration of the New Year, enabling our customers and people across Thailand to stay seamlessly connected," said Pratthana Leelapanang, AIS CEO. "We've fully prepared to deliver full-speed network support across the event area so everyone can share memorable moments and send their well wishes smoothly."
The festival runs daily from 23rd December 2025 through 4th January 2026, with the New Year's Eve countdown celebration taking place on 31st December from 6:00 PM onwards.
SIAM SQUARE STREET OF DREAMZ 2026 is free to attend. For more information and livestream details, follow SIAM SQUARE on Facebook and @AISSIAM_OFFICIAL on Instagram.