EC explains whether a nationwide recount is possible amid #RecountNationwide calls

As online anger grows and hashtags calling for a “nationwide recount” trend across social media, Passakorn Siripakayaporn, deputy secretary-general of the Election Commission (EC), has set out the legal conditions and factual process behind any recount request—aiming to provide a clearer picture beyond social-media pressure.

Nationwide recount: expectation vs legal reality

On calls to recount votes across the country, Passakorn stressed that “everything must be within the framework of the law”.

He said an order to recount cannot be made arbitrarily, or simply because of online pressure. It must be based on facts and evidence. He also cautioned the public about consuming social media uncritically, saying: “When we consume social media, we may need to steady ourselves a bit.”

Crucially, he said the authority to order a recount rests only with the EC’s full commission. Even EC officials who inspect matters on the ground have no power to issue such an order on their own; they must gather evidence and submit it for the commission’s decision.

“As a result, a nationwide recount is virtually impossible unless there are clear defects in every polling unit, supported by evidence,” Passakorn said.