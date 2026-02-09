Election Commission receives 113 complaints, vote-buying tops list, vows swift action on all cases

Pol Capt Chanin Noilek, deputy secretary-general of the Office of the Election Commission, said on Monday that the EC had received 113 complaints related to the election since yesterday (February 8). He said vote-buying was the most frequently alleged offence, and that 107 cases had already been formally accepted for investigation, spanning multiple areas.

Chanin said all incidents—whether linked to election administration, damaged or torn ballot papers, arrests of suspects, or technical errors in election reporting—would be handled decisively. He said the EC had instructed officials to take firm action in every case, while also reviewing systemic issues as lessons for improvements. “Every matter will be dealt with strictly, continuously and swiftly,” he said.

He also said objections to election results can be filed up to 30 days after the official results are announced.

Responding to criticism that vote-buying allegations have surfaced widely online, with video clips circulating and claims that “everyone knows except the EC”, Chanin insisted investigations are ongoing. “Some cases have already been acted on, and others are being pursued. Don’t worry—we keep tracking them and we won’t let go,” he said.