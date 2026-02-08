EC Office expects unofficial results by 10pm

Election Commission Office secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said on Sunday that unofficial results of the February 8 election could be known by 10pm or 11pm.

He said that after polling stations close at 5pm, vote counting would begin and results would start being reported from 6pm. By 10pm or 11pm, most counts should be completed, and the overall picture should be clear.

Sawaeng added that if voters disagreed with the count conducted by polling officials, they could lodge an objection and ask officials to record their disagreement.