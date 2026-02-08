Asia-Pacific aviation services market seen reaching US$138.7bn by 2044

According to the latest edition of Airbus’s Global Services Forecast (GSF) for the Asia-Pacific region (including China and India), Airbus forecasts that demand for aviation services in the region will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% through to 2044, with a total market value of about US$138.7 billion.
This sustained growth is being driven by expanding air travel volumes and a rising fleet.
Over the next 20 years, the Asia-Pacific is expected to require 19,560 new commercial aircraft, accounting for 46% of global aircraft demand over the forecast period.
The region is also expected to remain the world’s fastest-growing air travel market, with passenger volumes increasing by an average of 4.4% per year, above the global average of 3.6%.
Modifications & Upgrades (2025: US$3.8 billion; 2044: US$6.2 billion) – Airlines are carrying out increasingly complex refurbishment programmes for ageing aircraft, driving continued growth in demand for cabin modifications and upgrades.
These programmes are also being used to introduce premium cabin products and in-flight connectivity (IFC) systems to meet changing passenger expectations.
Digital & Connectivity (2025: US$2.9 billion; 2044: US$11.2 billion) – Airlines and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) providers are accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to improve operational efficiency.
These technologies support predictive maintenance, optimise operations, and help ease labour shortages through automation.
Training (2025: US$3.2 billion; 2044: US$7.7 billion) – Asia-Pacific is rapidly transitioning to competency-based training and assessment (CBTA) to support industry growth.
By 2044, the region will require more than 1.06 million new aviation professionals, including 282,000 pilots, 302,000 technicians, and 473,000 cabin crew.
In addition, the latest GSF report highlights two service segments whose importance continues to rise for operational performance among airlines and MRO providers.
Maintenance Operations Support – This covers engineering services, technical data management, spare-parts inventory management, and overall fleet planning.
It is a key enabler for both airline and MRO operations, with demand in Asia-Pacific expected to reach US$46.4 billion by 2044.
Ground Operations – A critical service segment linking ground performance with aircraft turnaround capability.
It is being enhanced through automation and digital solutions to improve overall efficiency.
The ground operations market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be worth up to US$31 billion by 2044.
Amid ongoing changes across the aviation ecosystem, growth in services demand is increasingly shifting towards the Asia-Pacific.
While developed markets will continue to contribute to overall scale, Asia-Pacific, driven by South Asia and China, is set to shape the next phase of growth in the global aviation services market, reshaping capabilities, investment structures, and industry priorities worldwide.