Asia-Pacific aviation services market seen reaching US$138.7bn by 2044

According to the latest edition of Airbus’s Global Services Forecast (GSF) for the Asia-Pacific region (including China and India), Airbus forecasts that demand for aviation services in the region will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% through to 2044, with a total market value of about US$138.7 billion.

This sustained growth is being driven by expanding air travel volumes and a rising fleet.

Over the next 20 years, the Asia-Pacific is expected to require 19,560 new commercial aircraft, accounting for 46% of global aircraft demand over the forecast period.

The region is also expected to remain the world’s fastest-growing air travel market, with passenger volumes increasing by an average of 4.4% per year, above the global average of 3.6%.

Modifications & Upgrades (2025: US$3.8 billion; 2044: US$6.2 billion) – Airlines are carrying out increasingly complex refurbishment programmes for ageing aircraft, driving continued growth in demand for cabin modifications and upgrades.