Buriram Airport trials new terminal ahead of MotoGP 2026 to boost sport tourism

Danai Ruengsorn, Director-General of the Department of Airports, announced on Friday, February 6, that the new passenger terminal at Buriram Airport has entered a soft opening phase. The terminal will initially welcome passengers on four Thai AirAsia flights, including:
This trial phase marks a significant step in enhancing Buriram Airport's capabilities, allowing it to accommodate both domestic and international flights. It is also designed to test systems and ensure readiness for the influx of tourists during the 2026 PT Grand Prix of Thailand (MotoGP).
Danai added that preparations have included meetings with airlines, conducting simulated services, and evaluating results to ensure the highest standards of safety and comfort.
Additionally, the airport has been fully equipped with infrastructure such as electrical systems, plumbing, air conditioning, CCTV security, bilingual signage, and other facilities to ensure seamless service.
Furthermore, staff have been trained to handle passenger volumes efficiently, ensuring a smooth operation as the new terminal opens.
Kiattichai Chairoangyodha, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Airports, was tasked with overseeing the trial operation, which proceeded without incident. The event featured a welcoming ceremony and souvenir distribution for passengers arriving on Thai AirAsia flights.
The new terminal, spanning 25,500 square metres, has a capacity to serve up to 1,000 passengers per hour, equating to approximately 2.8 million passengers annually.
It is equipped to handle both domestic and international flights, thus enhancing Buriram’s accessibility for tourists and the local population in the Lower Northeastern region.
This development is a key milestone in improving Buriram's air transport infrastructure and supporting the province's sport tourism initiatives, particularly as it prepares to host MotoGP 2026.
The MotoGP season opener will take place from February 27 to March 1, with over 120 flights expected to arrive at Buriram Airport between February 18 and March 2. This is expected to bring more than 20,000 passengers, marking Buriram as a destination that combines sports, tourism, and culture, fostering economic growth at the provincial, regional, and national levels.