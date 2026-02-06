Buriram Airport trials new terminal ahead of MotoGP 2026 to boost sport tourism

Danai added that preparations have included meetings with airlines, conducting simulated services, and evaluating results to ensure the highest standards of safety and comfort.

Additionally, the airport has been fully equipped with infrastructure such as electrical systems, plumbing, air conditioning, CCTV security, bilingual signage, and other facilities to ensure seamless service.

Furthermore, staff have been trained to handle passenger volumes efficiently, ensuring a smooth operation as the new terminal opens.

Kiattichai Chairoangyodha, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Airports, was tasked with overseeing the trial operation, which proceeded without incident. The event featured a welcoming ceremony and souvenir distribution for passengers arriving on Thai AirAsia flights.