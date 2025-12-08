Tighter security at Buriram airport amid Thai–Cambodian border tensions

The Transport Ministry has ordered the Department of Airports to step up security measures at Buriram Airport in response to unrest along the Thai–Cambodian border.

Deputy Transport Minister Mallika Jiraphanwanich said that following the situation in border areas of Buri Ram on December 7, she instructed the Department of Airports (DoA) to tighten checks on people, baggage and vehicles entering and leaving airport premises.

Additional security personnel and equipment have been deployed on a 24-hour basis, with Buriram Airport told to upgrade its security and surveillance measures so it can respond quickly and effectively to any emergency.

Authorities have also been told to urgently coordinate intelligence with local security agencies – including police, military and civil administration – to monitor developments closely and ensure readiness for any potential incident, in order to maintain public confidence among airport users and residents.

Mallika added that airports have been instructed to fully facilitate all agencies involved in providing assistance and relief to people affected by unrest along the border.

Danai Ruangsorn, director-general of the Department of Airports, said all DoA-operated airports are at the highest level of preparedness to deal with emergencies under their contingency and airport emergency plans around the clock.