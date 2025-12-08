Thai Prime Minister Orders Immediate Financial Aid and Medical Mobilisation for Border Provinces Amid Cambodia Conflict

PM Anutin Charnvirakul holds urgent meeting with seven provincial governors, demanding swift budget allocation for essential supplies and full hospital readiness for casualties.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as the Minister of Interior, has convened an emergency video conference with the governors of the seven provinces bordering Cambodia, issuing stringent orders for comprehensive support and medical preparedness as tensions escalate.

The meeting, held at the P-MOC room within the Thai Khu Fa Building at Government House, focused on ensuring the safety of Thai citizens and preparing the state apparatus for managing potential conflict fallout.

In his directive, the Prime Minister mandated immediate action on public safety, including the safe evacuation of residents to secure areas. He placed particular emphasis on the strict care of people housed in designated evacuation centres.

Crucially, Anutin issued a firm instruction regarding logistics and finance, ordering the immediate release and expenditure of necessary budgets.

Governors were expressly forbidden from allowing any shortage of food, medicine, or essential supplies for citizens affected by the border situation.

