Thai Prime Minister Orders Immediate Financial Aid and Medical Mobilisation for Border Provinces Amid Cambodia Conflict

MONDAY, DECEMBER 08, 2025

PM Anutin Charnvirakul holds urgent meeting with seven provincial governors, demanding swift budget allocation for essential supplies and full hospital readiness for casualties

  • The Prime Minister ordered the immediate release of funds for the seven provinces bordering Cambodia to prevent any shortages of food, medicine, and essential supplies.
  • Hospitals in the border region have been instructed to urgently prepare for potential casualties, specifically by securing blood supplies and readying mobile medical units.
  • An emergency meeting was held with provincial governors to mandate public safety measures, including the safe evacuation of residents to secure areas.
  • Local defence and general volunteers are being mobilised to safeguard internal infrastructure, allowing front-line personnel to focus on the border.

 

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as the Minister of Interior, has convened an emergency video conference with the governors of the seven provinces bordering Cambodia, issuing stringent orders for comprehensive support and medical preparedness as tensions escalate.

 

The meeting, held at the P-MOC room within the Thai Khu Fa Building at Government House, focused on ensuring the safety of Thai citizens and preparing the state apparatus for managing potential conflict fallout.

 

In his directive, the Prime Minister mandated immediate action on public safety, including the safe evacuation of residents to secure areas. He placed particular emphasis on the strict care of people housed in designated evacuation centres.

 

Crucially, Anutin issued a firm instruction regarding logistics and finance, ordering the immediate release and expenditure of necessary budgets.

 

Governors were expressly forbidden from allowing any shortage of food, medicine, or essential supplies for citizens affected by the border situation.
 

 

 

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of protecting the country's interior infrastructure.

 

He demanded that all relevant units cooperate with local Village Defence Volunteers and general Volunteers to safeguard the rear areas.

 

This measure is intended to allow front-line personnel to operate without concern for domestic security.
 

 

 

In preparation for potential combat casualties, Anutin ordered the urgent preparation of hospitals to receive those injured in the fighting.

 

He specifically commanded that blood supplies be made ready and that mobile medical units be deployed to provide care for the public residing in the evacuation centres.

 

