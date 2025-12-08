Anwar voices concern over Thai–Cambodian border clashes, urges restraint and dialogue

I am deeply concerned by reports of armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai forces along their common border. I offer my condolences to the families of those who have been killed or injured. The renewed fighting risks unravelling the careful work that has gone into stabilising relations between the two neighbours.



Thailand and Cambodia are close partners of Malaysia and key members of ASEAN. We urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint, maintain open channels of communication and make full use of the mechanisms in place. Malaysia stands ready to support steps that can help restore calm and avert further incidents.



Our region cannot afford to see long-standing disputes slip into cycles of confrontation. The immediate priority is to halt the fighting, safeguard civilians, and return to a diplomatic path supported by international law and the neighbourly spirit on which ASEAN depends.



ANWAR IBRAHIM