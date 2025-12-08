Cambodian troops seen at highest readiness on Sa Kaeo border

The First Army Region commander has ordered the Burapha Task Force to be ready “in all dimensions” to deal with any emergency along the Sa Kaeo border, amid reports that Cambodian troops are preparing to open a new front.

On December 8, 2025, the Burapha Task Force reported that Cambodian forces along the Sa Kaeo frontier were at their highest state of readiness. Thai surveillance has detected troops and military hardware moving into fortified positions around the clock, as well as constant movement of Cambodian vehicles both day and night.

Cambodian units are also closely monitoring Thai movements along the border. In response, the First Army Region commander has instructed the Burapha Task Force to step up preparedness on all fronts and be ready to respond with maximum force if necessary.

Separately, a video clip has circulated showing F-16 fighter jets striking a Cambodian casino complex in the Chong An Ma area of Ubon Ratchathani province, which Thai sources say had been used by Cambodian forces as a base for drone operations and long-range heavy weapons.

