Navy confirms casino dispute in high-level negotiation; three houses removed, trenches found

On November 20, at Royal Thai Navy Headquarters Admiral Pairoj Fueangchan, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, addressed the status of three Cambodian houses opposite Ban Nong Ri, Chamrak subdistrict, Muang district, Trat province.
He said the navy had already completed the removal of the three structures as ordered, emphasising that the military acts strictly within directives received.
“If we are ordered to proceed further, we will do so. It is only a concept at this stage — not something that will happen today or tomorrow. We will act whenever required by the government,” he said.
Regarding the former Cambodian casino building that had encroached into Thai territory — located along the border between Thmorda district in Pursat province and Ban Thasen in Trat — Admiral Pairoj stated that the principle remains clear: whoever built it must dismantle it.
“If they built it, they must remove it. If they refuse and tell us to do it instead, then we will dismantle it — but we will demand compensation,” he said, adding that discussions on the matter are currently underway at “a high level”.
Navy spokesman: Cambodia has reinforced positions, dug trenches on high ground
Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaipan, Navy spokesman, explained that although the three main houses were removed, the navy observed that Cambodian forces have since reinforced the area, including digging new trenches.
The remaining three structures are small shacks, not concrete houses, he said.
He noted the geographical disadvantage: Cambodia occupies higher ground, while the Thai side sits on dense forested lower terrain, making access extremely difficult.
To address this, the Chanthaburi–Trat Border Defence Command, with support from local residents, is building a road to approach the disputed area for tactical purposes and to impose order along the border.
Negotiations continue, he said, and Thailand is offering multiple proposals to encourage Cambodian personnel to move back voluntarily.
“We are trying to avoid escalating tensions. We do not want a small issue turning into a major conflict,” the spokesman stressed.
Landmines and UXO complicate Thai access
When asked whether landmines laid by Cambodian forces were a reason Thai units could not enter the area, the spokesman confirmed two main obstacles:
He added that heavy weapons deployment is much easier for Cambodia due to its flat, accessible terrain, whereas Thai units on the lower ground face significant operational limitations.