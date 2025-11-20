Navy confirms casino dispute in high-level negotiation; three houses removed, trenches found

On November 20, at Royal Thai Navy Headquarters Admiral Pairoj Fueangchan, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, addressed the status of three Cambodian houses opposite Ban Nong Ri, Chamrak subdistrict, Muang district, Trat province.

He said the navy had already completed the removal of the three structures as ordered, emphasising that the military acts strictly within directives received.



“If we are ordered to proceed further, we will do so. It is only a concept at this stage — not something that will happen today or tomorrow. We will act whenever required by the government,” he said.

Regarding the former Cambodian casino building that had encroached into Thai territory — located along the border between Thmorda district in Pursat province and Ban Thasen in Trat — Admiral Pairoj stated that the principle remains clear: whoever built it must dismantle it.

“If they built it, they must remove it. If they refuse and tell us to do it instead, then we will dismantle it — but we will demand compensation,” he said, adding that discussions on the matter are currently underway at “a high level”.