Navy tightens security at Chanthaburi-Trat border amid fears of scam networks shifting bases

Rear Admiral Parach Ratanachaiyapan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, confirmed on Tuesday that the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command has stepped up border control measures in response to intelligence reports suggesting cyber scam networks may be attempting to relocate or expand operations through the Thai-Cambodian border area.

He said the measures form part of the Navy’s national security mission to curb transnational organised crime, particularly online scam networks, which pose a growing threat to Thailand’s economic stability and public safety.

The spokesman explained that the border checkpoints in Chanthaburi and Trat had already been under restricted access, with all non-essential activities suspended. Exceptions were granted only for humanitarian purposes, such as the transfer of emergency or critical patients, and the repatriation of illegal migrants in coordination with immigration and law enforcement officers.