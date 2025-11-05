Navy continues progress on mine clearance and border fence construction

Admiral Thadawut Thatpitakkul, the Thai Navy Chief of Staff, provided an update on the progress of security road construction to replace three homes previously dismantled in Chumrak Subdistrict, Trat Province. The operation, conducted by the Joint Border Defence Command (GBC), is progressing according to the agreement between Thailand and Cambodia.

Admiral Thadawut affirmed that the Navy is strictly following the GBC guidelines to ensure the best outcomes. This includes the ongoing mine clearance efforts to ensure the safety of the area. The Navy has been collaborating with various units and using a bilateral mechanism to coordinate efforts with Cambodia.

He also confirmed that Cambodia’s teams in the area have been actively working together with Thailand's forces. The border fence project, which will begin in the GBC’s Trat area, is in line with government policy, and the Thai Navy is fully committed to carrying out its duties, including protecting the country's sovereignty, in accordance with the GBC agreement.