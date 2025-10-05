Navy chief visits Chanthaburi, Trat to prepare for border fence construction

Royal Thai Navy (RTN) commander-in-chief Admiral Pairoj Fuangfuangchan visited border areas in Chanthaburi and Trat on Saturday to inspect progress in addressing Cambodian encroachment and to make preparations for the construction of permanent border fences.

RTN spokesman Rear Admiral Parat Ratanachaiyaphan said the navy chief and his delegation visited the two eastern provinces to receive a briefing on the operations of the RTN Chanthaburi-Trat Defence Taskforce, which is responsible for resolving border disputes and maintaining security along the frontier.

Parat said Admiral Pairoj also inspected the site where three Cambodian houses had been demolished for encroaching on Thai soil in Ban Nong Ree village, Tambon Chamrak, Mueang district, Trat province.