Navy chief visits Chanthaburi, Trat to prepare for border fence construction

Royal Thai Navy (RTN) commander-in-chief Admiral Pairoj Fuangfuangchan visited border areas in Chanthaburi and Trat on Saturday to inspect progress in addressing Cambodian encroachment and to make preparations for the construction of permanent border fences.
RTN spokesman Rear Admiral Parat Ratanachaiyaphan said the navy chief and his delegation visited the two eastern provinces to receive a briefing on the operations of the RTN Chanthaburi-Trat Defence Taskforce, which is responsible for resolving border disputes and maintaining security along the frontier.
Parat said Admiral Pairoj also inspected the site where three Cambodian houses had been demolished for encroaching on Thai soil in Ban Nong Ree village, Tambon Chamrak, Mueang district, Trat province.
The navy chief and his team then visited border markers 52 to 58 in Soi Doi and Pong Nam Ron districts of Chanthaburi to review preparations for the construction of a permanent border fence, in line with a resolution of the National Security Council (NSC).
The spokesman added that Admiral Pairoj used the visit to boost morale among RTN personnel stationed along the border.
Parat quoted the navy chief as saying that the Royal Thai Navy stands fully ready to defend Thai sovereignty, ensuring that residents of Chanthaburi and Trat can continue to live in peace.