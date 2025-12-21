Mother in Dentsu Suicide Case Opposes Easing Labor Regulations

She has called for a society without such deaths and voiced her opposition to relaxing regulations on work hours on Sunday (December 21).

"I want to tell Matsuri that there is no more 'karoshi' (death from overwork) in Japan thanks to her, but I can't do that yet," Yukimi, 62, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

After her daughter killed herself on December 25, 2015, Yukimi held a press conference in 2016 to explain the circumstances of her daughter's death.

The mother has since called for efforts to prevent karoshi, including at schools and labour unions.