Mother in Dentsu Suicide Case Opposes Easing Labor Regulations

She has called for a society without such deaths and voiced her opposition to relaxing regulations on work hours on Sunday (December 21).
"I want to tell Matsuri that there is no more 'karoshi' (death from overwork) in Japan thanks to her, but I can't do that yet," Yukimi, 62, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.
After her daughter killed herself on December 25, 2015, Yukimi held a press conference in 2016 to explain the circumstances of her daughter's death.
The mother has since called for efforts to prevent karoshi, including at schools and labour unions.
"Honestly speaking, I don't want to do it because it reminds me of that tough time," Yukimi said.
However, she continues because she does not want anyone to experience what happened to her daughter or herself, she added.
Thanks partly to activities by Yukimi and other bereaved families of karoshi victims, public awareness of overwork has risen in Japan.
In June 2018, a law related to work style reform was enacted, setting an upper limit on overtime work with penalties for violators.
However, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office this year, has instructed her government to consider relaxing work hour regulations to respect employees' choices.
The matter is being discussed by a labour ministry panel.
Yukimi said she does not want work style reform to regress.
"Even if people can choose their own work styles, those who work long hours or face harassment may become mentally or physically ill without realising it and suddenly die," she stressed.
Yukimi said that Matsuri was a hard worker and a likeable person, and that she had a lot of fun memories with her daughter, including visiting Thailand and going hiking together.
"I wake up in the morning and say, 'Good morning, Matsuri,' only to find that she's no longer here," Yukimi said. "A decade has passed, just like that."
"I understand that it takes courage for people to leave where they are, but I want them to protect their bodies and minds more than anything else," she said.
