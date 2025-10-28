Thai Navy hails diplomacy with Cambodia but vows to stay combat-ready

Following the official statement on the outcome of the meeting between the Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of Thailand and the Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 26 2025, the Royal Thai Navy has expressed its appreciation for the use of diplomatic mechanisms, which reflect the shared determination of both nations to ease military tensions and promote peace and stability based on mutual respect for independence, sovereignty, equality, territorial integrity, and national identity.

The Navy said the Thai government has consistently prioritised peaceful means to resolve disputes from the very beginning.