Thai Navy hails diplomacy with Cambodia but vows to stay combat-ready

Following the official statement on the outcome of the meeting between the Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of Thailand and the Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 26 2025, the Royal Thai Navy has expressed its appreciation for the use of diplomatic mechanisms, which reflect the shared determination of both nations to ease military tensions and promote peace and stability based on mutual respect for independence, sovereignty, equality, territorial integrity, and national identity.
The Navy said the Thai government has consistently prioritised peaceful means to resolve disputes from the very beginning.
However, the Royal Thai Navy recognises that the root causes of conflict between the two countries remain unresolved. These include unsettled border demarcation issues, the continued presence of landmines along border areas that pose risks to the lives and property of both military personnel and civilians, violations of sovereignty, and the spread of distorted information aimed at creating negative sentiment towards Thailand.
Therefore, the Navy deems it necessary to maintain full readiness to protect the nation and deter any provocations or potential escalations. The Royal Thai Navy reaffirms its unwavering commitment to defending Thailand’s sovereignty, on both land and sea, and will continue to fulfil its duties with strength and vigilance until all underlying causes of the conflict are resolved and lasting peace between the two nations is truly achieved.
Meanwhile, Colonel Siwa Wangakat, spokesman for the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC), reported that the TMAC under the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, through Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 1 and the Mechanical Demining Team, has been working with the Burapha Task Force to search for and destroy landmines in Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo province, covering an area of 11,360 square metres.
And Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 3, in cooperation with the Suranaree Task Force, has begun surveying confirmed hazardous areas in Ban Khanna Samakkhi, Ta Miang subdistrict, Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin province, spanning 355,026 square metres.
The operation targets areas suspected of mine contamination and follows the resolution of the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting held on October 23 2020, which identified 13 priority locations. The mission is also in line with TMAC’s humanitarian demining plan under the Ottawa Convention, aimed at protecting the safety and property of Thai citizens living along the border.