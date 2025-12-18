Thailand, Cambodia agree to ASEAN observer team as part of de-escalation efforts

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2025
Xinhua

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to the deployment of an ASEAN observer team in an effort to de-escalate their ongoing conflict, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Wednesday (17 December).

  • Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to participate in an ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting on December 22 in Kuala Lumpur to de-escalate border tensions.
  • The meeting, initiated by Malaysia and ASEAN, aims to ease tensions and prevent further conflict between the two nations.
  • As part of the de-escalation efforts, ASEAN is urging both countries to cease frontline operations and agree to a ceasefire.

He further stated that Malaysia’s involvement would extend across several communication channels, including discussions between national leaders, foreign ministers, and military chiefs.

 

A meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers is set for December 22 in Kuala Lumpur to discuss the situation.

Anwar confirmed that both Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to participate in the December 22 meeting, which has been initiated by Malaysia and ASEAN to ease tensions and prevent further conflict along the border.

 

"We are urging them to immediately cease their frontline operations and, if possible, agree to a ceasefire," he added.

