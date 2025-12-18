Suphajee requests time to consider Bhumjaithai PM candidacy, emphasizes careful consideration

Suphajee acknowledged the importance of the position and its potential impact on the country, explaining that it was not a personal matter but a national one. She stated, "The position I have been approached for is of great importance, and I must consider both the pros and cons for the public good. Once a decision is made, I will announce it officially."

When asked whether she needed to discuss it with her family, Suphajee confirmed that it was essential to have discussions with everyone involved, as her initial intention was not to pursue such a role. She mentioned that her family is content with her current work, which benefits the public.

Regarding Bhumjaithai Party’s planned announcement of the Prime Ministerial candidate on Saturday, Suphajee stated that she was unsure and would need to clarify the details first. She emphasized that her focus is on her duties and making sure that any decision would be beneficial for the country.