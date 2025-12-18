Suphajee requests time to consider Bhumjaithai PM candidacy, emphasizes careful consideration

Suphajee acknowledged the importance of the position and its potential impact on the country, explaining that it was not a personal matter but a national one. She stated, "The position I have been approached for is of great importance, and I must consider both the pros and cons for the public good. Once a decision is made, I will announce it officially."
When asked whether she needed to discuss it with her family, Suphajee confirmed that it was essential to have discussions with everyone involved, as her initial intention was not to pursue such a role. She mentioned that her family is content with her current work, which benefits the public.
Regarding Bhumjaithai Party’s planned announcement of the Prime Ministerial candidate on Saturday, Suphajee stated that she was unsure and would need to clarify the details first. She emphasized that her focus is on her duties and making sure that any decision would be beneficial for the country.
"I am still serving as the Commerce Minister and trying to support the government as much as possible, even though the parliament has been dissolved. Despite the dissolution, the Ministry of Commerce continues its work, and civil servants have not stopped their duties. We are still advancing the seven key policies," she said.
On the recent special Cabinet meeting, Suphajee mentioned that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul discussed the situation regarding the strengthening of the baht. The Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) have been working closely together since last week. The Ministry of Commerce has provided export data to assist in considering financial mechanisms to support entrepreneurs and maintain trade stability.
She also reaffirmed the Ministry of Commerce's continued operations after the dissolution of parliament, stating that civil servants continue to work in full force on the seven core policies. This includes addressing the cost of living and commodity prices, with the Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade being tasked with inspecting fuel meter standards at service stations to ensure public confidence during the upcoming New Year holidays.