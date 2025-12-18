Chayapa Wongsawat urges end to political attacks on her brother using past marriage

Chayapa Wongsawat, the sister of Yodchanan Wongsawat, a Prime Minister candidate for the Pheu Thai Party, posted on her personal Facebook on Thursday, urging an end to the use of her past marriage to a close associate of Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen as a political attack on her brother.

Chayapa stated that the personal relationship, which ended over five years ago due to differing views, should not be used to discredit her brother's political credibility. She expressed strong disapproval of connecting such a private matter to politics, especially when it no longer had any relevance.

She emphasised, "I want to confirm with my honour and dignity that my family has no political involvement between the two countries, nor have we ever gained any benefits, in any form, from the past marriage. We are a Thai family who loves our nation."

Chayapa continued by requesting that the public refrain from spreading or distorting any untrue information and called for political discussions based on facts, sincerity, and respect for human dignity.

“Please do not use the emotional trauma of a woman’s past as a political weapon. The regret I feel from past mistakes is painful enough. I urge the people of Thailand to use their judgment when listening to the news and not fall for those with ill intentions, seeking to exploit this issue for political gain and to discredit my brother,” Chayapa concluded.