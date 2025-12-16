Pheu Thai unveils three PM candidates, announces two urgent policies

Urgent policies

Julapun said he was presenting two urgent policies.

The first is a “retirement lottery”, which he said could be delivered within the first three months of taking office.

The second is a broad debt-relief programme.

For informal lenders, he said borrowers would be offered loans of THB50,000 each to pay off off-the-books debt.

For non-performing loans, he said debtors owing no more than THB200,000 would pay only 10% of what they owe.

For farmers, he said the party would suspend both principal and interest for three years on loans of up to THB500,000.

For older people, he said, bad debts of up to THB100,000 would be written off.

For “good” borrowers who repay on time, he said the party would cover one instalment free for outstanding balances of up to THB100,000.

“Solving household debt is not about handing out cash,” he said. “It is about repairing the foundations of the economic system so it becomes stronger and we can grow sustainably. Pheu Thai will deliver a better tomorrow, ensuring people have enough to eat, enough to use, and can live with honour and dignity.”

Suriya thanked the party for naming him as one of its prime ministerial nominees, saying he wanted to carry forward two policies.

The first is the THB20 flat fare per rail line, which he said would take effect within three months if Pheu Thai leads the next government, allowing passengers to pay THB20 throughout a journey immediately.

The second is the “Pheu Thai Housing” scheme.

“Some people outside say Pheu Thai cannot return to where it once stood,” he said. “But we do not think that way. We still have drive, we still have dreams, and we still share the same ideals. We want to deliver good policies for the people.”

Former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat, speaking as the candidate’s father, commented on Pheu Thai’s decision to nominate his son, Yodchanan, as a prime ministerial contender.

Asked whether he was confident his son would be elected and make it to Government House, Somchai said the outcome depended on voters at the election. The family, he added, could only offer support and would not step in to interfere or dominate the process.

“At this stage, it has to be his own independent judgement,” he said, adding that his son was determined to work and campaign with Pheu Thai. “As parents, we will stay in the background. We will help where we can, but I am not involved, and I am not directing anything, because this is bigger than a family matter; it is a national issue.”

Somchai said that if his son was entering politics to serve the country, he should be allowed to fight fully alongside the Pheu Thai team, noting that everyone understood how tough the political contest could be.