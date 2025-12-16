Swedish Embassy advises citizens to stay 50 km away from Thailand–Cambodia border

The Swedish Embassy in Thailand has issued a warning to its citizens, advising them to avoid travel within 50 kilometers of the Thailand–Cambodia border, including islands in the eastern province of Trat such as Ko Chang, Ko Kut, and Ko Mak.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' advisory, posted on December 16, 2025, also recommends avoiding unnecessary travel to other border provinces, including previously issued warnings for Narathiwat, Yala, Pattani, and Songkhla. This warning is effective since December 12, 2025, and will remain in place until further notice.

The advisory may be related to the involvement of Saab, a Swedish defense and aerospace company, which has supplied Thailand with Gripen fighter jets. Saab has reportedly supported Thailand in its military operations against Cambodia and is set to provide the latest Gripen E/F fighter jets to Thailand. Saab highlighted Thailand’s growing trust in its fighter jets through a Facebook post in December 2025, detailing their latest contracts with the Royal Thai Air Force.