Royal Thai Navy confirms Trat attack, security tightened

RAdm Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, confirmed on Sunday (December 14) that Special Task Force Marine Trat (STFM Trat) had come under attack, following reports circulating online.

He said the incident was carried out by hostile elements who had infiltrated the area and attempted to sabotage key military and government sites, in an apparent effort to fuel unrest along the Thailand–Cambodia border.