Royal Thai Navy confirms Trat attack, security tightened

MONDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2025

Curfews and checkpoints have been imposed in Trat after reports of hostile infiltration and attempted sabotage near the border.

  • The Royal Thai Navy has officially confirmed that a Marine task force command unit in Trat province was attacked.
  • The attack was carried out by hostile elements attempting to sabotage key sites and create unrest along the Thailand-Cambodia border.
  • In response, security has been tightened with measures including curfews, checkpoints, and increased protection for military installations.
  • Authorities have stated that the situation is now under control and have urged the public to rely on official updates.

RAdm Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, confirmed on Sunday (December 14) that Special Task Force Marine Trat (STFM Trat) had come under attack, following reports circulating online.

He said the incident was carried out by hostile elements who had infiltrated the area and attempted to sabotage key military and government sites, in an apparent effort to fuel unrest along the Thailand–Cambodia border.

In response, the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command has tightened security measures to prevent a repeat, including:

  • Imposing curfews in designated areas
  • Setting up checkpoints and security screening points at key locations
  • Stepping up protection for military installations and surrounding areas

The navy stressed that the situation is now under the control of security authorities, adding that personnel remain on duty with vigilance and with public safety as the top priority.

Authorities also urged the public to rely on official updates and to avoid sharing information that could affect national security.

