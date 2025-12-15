Royal Thai Navy confirms Trat attack, security tightened

RAdm Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, confirmed on Sunday (December 14) that Special Task Force Marine Trat (STFM Trat) had come under attack, following reports circulating online.
He said the incident was carried out by hostile elements who had infiltrated the area and attempted to sabotage key military and government sites, in an apparent effort to fuel unrest along the Thailand–Cambodia border.
In response, the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command has tightened security measures to prevent a repeat, including:
The navy stressed that the situation is now under the control of security authorities, adding that personnel remain on duty with vigilance and with public safety as the top priority.
Authorities also urged the public to rely on official updates and to avoid sharing information that could affect national security.