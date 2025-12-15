DDPM puts 24-hour teams on standby as flood and landslide risks rise in south

Sakda convened an urgent meeting of the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Committee (NDPMC) on Sunday (December 14) to monitor the situation and step up preparedness for heavy to very heavy rain forecast for southern Thailand, in line with the Thai Meteorological Department’s warning.

The latest alert is expected to affect the region from December 14 to December 16, 2025.

Sakda said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was especially concerned, as several southern provinces are still recovering from the previous floods.

Forecasts indicate that between December 15 and December 18, 2025, heavy to very heavy rain is likely, particularly in the lower South, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and lower Songkhla.

Although water levels in rivers and major and medium-sized reservoirs, including Ratchaprapha Dam and 44 medium-sized reservoirs, remain within manageable levels and can still absorb significant inflows (around 76% of total capacity available), authorities cautioned that complacency is not an option.