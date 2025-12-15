Hun Sen says land crossings closed, tells Thais to fly home instead





Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen has defended the closure of land border crossings that has prevented Thai civilians from returning home, insisting the restriction applies only to overland travel and urging Thais to fly instead.

In a Facebook post dated December 15, 2025, Hun Sen said air travel remains possible because there is no fighting at airports, adding that Thai nationals in Cambodia can depart by plane from Phnom Penh or Siem Reap.

He also said Thais working near Cambodia’s border with Vietnam could travel via Vietnam and then find a route back to Thailand, while Cambodians seeking to return home should likewise use air routes to destinations with flights back to Cambodia.

Hun Sen stressed Cambodia was not banning travel for either Cambodians or Thais, saying the intention was to suspend only land crossings because they are dangerous during the fighting, and urged critics not to “misuse” what he described as a goodwill effort to protect lives on both sides.