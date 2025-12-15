BoT tightens checks on gold traders’ FX forwards to curb baht volatility

Baht edges higher as risk-off mood weakens dollar

The baht opened slightly stronger on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 31.55 per US$, nearly unchanged from last week’s close of 31.58, as markets moved into a risk-off stance.

Poon Panichpibool, a strategist at Krungthai GLOBAL MARKETS, said the modest move reflected a softer dollar and firmer gold prices as investors cut risk. However, the baht’s gains were limited after the US 10-year Treasury yield climbed towards 4.20%, supporting a rebound in the dollar and prompting gold to pull back.

He said the baht has lacked a clear direction since late Friday, trading in a 31.50–31.65 range, with occasional tests of the 31.50 support level when gold rose and the dollar weakened.

For this week, he expects the baht to trade between 31.00 and 32.00 per US$, with a daily range of 31.45–31.65.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2025 and into the first quarter of 2026, Krungthai GLOBAL MARKETS still sees a gradual “sideways down” trend, supported by fundamentals such as the tourism high season. In the near term, however, gains could slow as traders await key central bank meetings — including the Bank of Thailand, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan — as well as major US economic releases, notably jobs data and inflation.

He added that the dollar remains exposed to two-way risks as expectations for the Federal Reserve’s rate path shift with incoming data, while BOJ signals could also move markets through the yen.

In Thailand, the key focus this week is the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, with Krungthai GLOBAL MARKETS expecting a possible 25-basis-point cut to 1.25% to help support growth and ease debt burdens, though future cuts could depend on how the outlook evolves.