Thai Baht Surges as Dollar Weakens, Threatening Export Competitiveness

The Thai baht has returned to an appreciating trend against the US dollar, driven primarily by external factors as weaker-than-expected American employment data fuels speculation of aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The baht has strengthened from 32.80 to 32.46 per dollar recently, according to Sanguan Jungsakul, senior director of money and capital markets at Krung Thai Bank.

The currency has appreciated approximately 5-6% year-to-date against the dollar, despite intervention efforts by the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to slow the pace of strengthening.

"The main driver of baht appreciation comes from foreign factors, particularly the disappointing US employment figures that reflect a weakening American economy," Sanguan explained. "Markets are anticipating that the Fed may cut interest rates more than twice before year-end."

The dollar's weakness has been broad-based, affecting currencies across Asia. Taiwan's dollar, South Korean won, and Japanese yen have all strengthened against the greenback over the past five to six months, indicating this is not merely a baht-specific phenomenon.

Thailand's international reserves have surged to record highs as the central bank has intervened by purchasing dollars to moderate the baht's appreciation, reflecting concerns about the currency's impact on export competitiveness.

