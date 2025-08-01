Thai Economy Set for Harsher H2 Slowdown Amid Rising Risks

Assessing the full severity of this impact requires a multi-faceted approach.

Factors such as the tariff rates applied to Thailand's trading partners and competitors, particularly China, and the adaptability of Thai businesses – especially those in significantly affected industries – must be considered.

The impact is unlikely to be uniform across all sectors. Therefore, a comprehensive assessment needs to go beyond mere figures, evaluating the broader interconnectedness with various trading markets.

"If we look at the impact from tariffs, based on several of our trading partners and competitors, most large countries have seen rates around 15%, excluding the UK," Chayawadee noted. "Meanwhile, countries in our region are approximately 20% plus or minus. We hope Thailand's negotiating team will work diligently to secure the best possible figure for us."

Beyond Tariffs: Border Tensions and Exports

However, the escalating risks to the Thai economy are not solely attributable to Trump's tariffs or potential export disruptions.

The Thai-Cambodian border situation has also begun to affect local economic activities.

If prolonged, this could impact incomes and confidence, potentially escalating into broader social issues, as its effects might extend beyond the immediate area to influence overall confidence and the wider economy.

Another assessment will be crucial to determine the duration of this conflict.

Regarding overall exports, while the first-half figures appear favourable, clear signs of a slowdown have been evident since June and are expected to continue into the third and fourth quarters of this year, as well as next.

Thai exports are likely to face sustained pressure, a scenario the BOT had already anticipated.

The BOT will officially reassess its outlook for the Thai economy in October.

Whether it meets the central bank's 2.3% target will depend on various factors, including the final impact of Trump's tariffs, the duration of the Thai-Cambodian tensions, and the resolution of potential flooding, all of which will inform the comprehensive annual assessment.

Interest Rates and June Economic Snapshot

On monetary policy, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet again in August.

The Assistant Governor stated that interest rate considerations will hinge on the continuously evolving risk assessment.

The current interest rate is deemed sufficiently robust to accommodate existing risks.

However, she stressed that interest rates are not the sole instrument for managing the economy, and supplementary government measures may be required in conjunction.

Thus, while the current interest rate offers a degree of stability, in highly uncertain situations, any decisions must be based on clearer forthcoming data.

Thailand's economic activity slowed in June compared to the previous month.

This was marked by a decrease in both goods exports and manufacturing output, following an earlier surge to meet deadlines before the expiry of the US Reciprocal Tariff phase-out.

Tourism-related activities also declined, influenced by reduced international tourist numbers and revenue. Private consumption saw a decrease across almost all categories. Conversely, government spending and private investment continued to expand.

General inflation showed a smaller negative rate than the previous month, mainly due to the fresh food category, particularly an increase in vegetable and fruit prices.

Core inflation remained broadly similar to the prior month. The labour market remained stable, though an increase in overall unemployment benefit claims warrants close monitoring.

For the second quarter as a whole, the Thai economy expanded at a rate similar to the first, driven by momentum from goods exports, industrial production, government spending, and private investment.

However, tourism-related activities slowed in line with international tourist numbers, while private consumption remained stable.

Key Factors to Watch

Looking ahead, several critical factors require close monitoring:

The outcome of trade negotiations between Thailand and other nations with the United States.

The ongoing situation on the Thai-Cambodian border.

Developments within the tourism sector.

The impact of flooding in northern regions.

The effectiveness of government economic measures.

Digital Assets for Tourists



Naphongthawat Phothikit, Senior Director of the Payment Systems Policy and Financial Technology Department at the BOT, commented on the recent development where the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is consulting on a sandbox project.

This initiative aims to enable regulated digital asset business operators to facilitate foreign tourists in exchanging digital assets for Thai baht.

This is viewed as an effort to boost Thai tourism by making it easier for foreign visitors to make payments in the country.

The BOT, however, remains focused on risk management, particularly regarding Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures. Given that users are foreign nationals who may be unfamiliar with such processes, strict and robust KYC mechanisms are considered crucial.



