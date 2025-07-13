OECD urges Thailand to boost productivity, proposes national productivity council

Thailand is facing a persistent slowdown in productivity growth, particularly in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has had a more severe impact on the country than on many of its ASEAN and developing peers.

If left unaddressed, this trend could derail Thailand’s ambition to achieve high-income country status by 2037.

To confront this issue, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recently co-hosted a forum to launch the report Strengthening Productivity Analysis for Policymaking in Thailand, as part of the second phase of the OECD-Thailand Country Programme.

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul presided over the event, which featured insights from Álvaro S. Pereira, OECD Chief Economist.