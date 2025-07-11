Nation Group hosts exclusive talk with 3 thought leaders to address Thailand\'s crisis

The event aims to highlight the challenges facing the country and seek collaborative solutions to help Thailand overcome its current crisis.

Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag explained the inspiration behind the event: “In line with our 55th anniversary, Nation Group continues to uphold its mission as a media organisation to present news and information to the public.”

He added that Thailand is at a crucial moment, facing vulnerabilities across multiple sectors, including the economy, society, and politics.

“Opening up space for thought leaders from diverse groups to engage in open, candid discussions is a key role for the media. We are confident this platform will ignite collaborative efforts to guide the country through the crisis,” he said.