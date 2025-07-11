Nation Group hosts exclusive talk with 3 thought leaders to address Thailand\'s crisis

The event aims to highlight the challenges facing the country and seek collaborative solutions to help Thailand overcome its current crisis.
Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag explained the inspiration behind the event: “In line with our 55th anniversary, Nation Group continues to uphold its mission as a media organisation to present news and information to the public.”
He added that Thailand is at a crucial moment, facing vulnerabilities across multiple sectors, including the economy, society, and politics.
“Opening up space for thought leaders from diverse groups to engage in open, candid discussions is a key role for the media. We are confident this platform will ignite collaborative efforts to guide the country through the crisis,” he said.
"Exclusive Talk: Breaking Through Thailand's Crisis" champions the idea of embracing diverse opinions to jointly find solutions for the nation. The event features thought leaders from various backgrounds, including former prime ministers and emerging leaders, exchanging viewpoints.
The event will be moderated by three editors-in-chief from Nation Group – Weerasak Pongaksorn, Bakbun Boonlert, and Somchai Meesen – in a probing question-and-answer format designed to raise awareness and encourage constructive, comprehensive discussions.
The three thought leaders featured are:
Nation Group CEO further remarked that listening to diverse opinions is a crucial aspect of a democratic society.
“As a media outlet, it is our responsibility to present a well-rounded perspective. Ultimately, it is the people who should be able to analyse and make informed decisions themselves,” Shine said.
“I believe that although these three thought leaders come from different groups, we are all Thai. Listening to diverse views is the key to moving society and the nation forward in a constructive way.”
"Exclusive Talk: Breaking Through Thailand's Crisis" can be viewed on Nation TV, Channel 22, and across all online platforms within the Nation Group network.