Nation Group: Five Decades of Trust and Innovation

Nation Group was established on 1st July 1971, beginning with the publication of the first English-language newspaper founded by Thais under the name "The Voice of the Nation", which later developed into "The Nation" and has been recognised as Thailand's trusted English-language media outlet up to the present day.
Over 55 years, Nation Group has grown into one of the country's leading media organisations, with a mission to deliver accurate, reliable news that benefits Thai society throughout every era.
From its beginnings in print media, Nation Group has now expanded into a comprehensive media platform with more than 10 media brands in its portfolio, including Nation TV, Krungthep Turakij, Thansettakij, Post Today, The Nation, Spring News, Kom Chad Luek, Thai News, The People, and Khobsanam.
Elevating to 'Media Organisation of the Future'
Shine Bunnag, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, revealed Nation Group's direction: in an era where technology is rapidly changing and transforming the global media landscape, consumer behaviour has also undergone profound changes.
Meanwhile, disruptive forces continue to impact traditional media businesses more severely and continuously than ever before.
Amidst these challenges, Nation Group has formulated a crucial strategy with the goal of becoming a full-fledged "AI-Driven Organisation".
This involves not merely using Generative AI as a supporting tool, but elevating it to become a "driving force" that enhances team capabilities by integrating technology with human creativity to improve work efficiency across all dimensions.
AI will play a significant role from content production processes, in-depth data analysis, and database management, to developing new business models that address the digital world's needs, whilst maintaining news quality based on professional ethics and continuing the role of being a 'professional media institution' with stability.
We build upon our foundation of trust accumulated over more than 55 years, extending it with technology and innovation, whilst designing organisational structures and strategies to sustainably support change. Nation Group's goal is to become a new-era media organisation that creates value for consumers, business partners, and allies, without abandoning our responsibility to society and the nation, ready to stand as a media leader driving the Thai media industry towards a quality and ethical future.
'Personnel Development' for the Digital Era
Shine continued that Nation Group places importance on "personnel" as the heart of organisational advancement, particularly in the digital era. Reskilling and upskilling have become crucial strategies.
The organisation has arranged training at various levels, both operational and executive levels, such as the "Generative AI Mastery for Executives" course to build deep understanding of modern technology, including media ethics training for new generation personnel to create awareness and responsibility in presenting information to the public.
Concurrently, an 'AI Working Group' has been established to systematically determine direction and policies, appropriately combining personnel potential with technology, enabling staff to grow alongside the organisation with stability and sustainability.
Upholding the Ideology of 'Media for Society'
Regardless of how social contexts may change, Nation Group continues to uphold the ideology of performing mass media duties responsibly to society, adhering to professional ethics, advancing to scrutinise and reveal truth for the public benefit, ready to stand alongside Thai society in all circumstances.
"Throughout the past 55 years, we have upheld the mass media mission of presenting valuable and neutral news, serving society responsibly, with the understanding that media is more than a communication channel, but plays a significant role in providing news and information to enhance thinking, including determining society's direction and culture. We are therefore committed to maintaining public trust whilst continuously developing the organisation to be Thailand's sustainable pillar of news and information," Shine concluded.
"We will be committed to developing content for the maximum benefit of Thai society" - Shine Bunnag