Nation Group: Five Decades of Trust and Innovation

Elevating to 'Media Organisation of the Future'

Shine Bunnag, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, revealed Nation Group's direction: in an era where technology is rapidly changing and transforming the global media landscape, consumer behaviour has also undergone profound changes.

Meanwhile, disruptive forces continue to impact traditional media businesses more severely and continuously than ever before.

Amidst these challenges, Nation Group has formulated a crucial strategy with the goal of becoming a full-fledged "AI-Driven Organisation".

This involves not merely using Generative AI as a supporting tool, but elevating it to become a "driving force" that enhances team capabilities by integrating technology with human creativity to improve work efficiency across all dimensions.

AI will play a significant role from content production processes, in-depth data analysis, and database management, to developing new business models that address the digital world's needs, whilst maintaining news quality based on professional ethics and continuing the role of being a 'professional media institution' with stability.

We build upon our foundation of trust accumulated over more than 55 years, extending it with technology and innovation, whilst designing organisational structures and strategies to sustainably support change. Nation Group's goal is to become a new-era media organisation that creates value for consumers, business partners, and allies, without abandoning our responsibility to society and the nation, ready to stand as a media leader driving the Thai media industry towards a quality and ethical future.

