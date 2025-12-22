Never 100% while Hun Sen still calls the shots

On the other hand, Thailand’s military and security moves also show clear preparation for talks and a ceasefire:

1. Thailand’s operational plan is to degrade Cambodia’s fighting capability as much as possible before shifting fully into negotiations and a ceasefire.

“Fighting capability” here is not limited to the frontline or border area, but includes any range from which Cambodia can still strike Thailand—everything within that threat radius must be neutralised.

On the ground, Thailand has prioritised seizing the final key strategic area—Hill 350. Once that is secured, the only remaining area cited is Huai Ta Maria, a low-lying zone where Cambodia has deployed troops, but which is assessed as difficult to hold through the flood season, when forces may have to withdraw.

2. As negotiations and a ceasefire have become more likely, Thai forces have accelerated operations at full throttle. Reports suggest that Friday–Saturday was among the periods when Cambodia suffered some of its heaviest losses since clashes began.

3. Thailand has begun releasing evidence to accuse Cambodia of breaching conventions, laws and international agreements. This includes photographs, video clips, operational reports, as well as weapons and communications equipment seized from the battlefield. The stated purpose is to build leverage during negotiations so that ceasefire terms align as closely as possible with Thailand’s demands.

4. Thailand is seeking to close loopholes seen in the previous ceasefire arrangement of July 28, 2025, when a ceasefire was set to take effect immediately at midnight the same day. That caused problems for operational units, disrupted planned actions, and fuelled internal blame and accusations.

This time, the military is reportedly requesting at least 48–72 hours to clear areas and notify frontline units, to prevent mistakes and complete operational details before any ceasefire takes effect.

The latest expectation is that at the ASEAN meeting on December 22, Thailand will avoid committing to anything, arguing that a ceasefire agreement is not something that can be decided at “ministerial level”.

Meanwhile, along border areas that Thailand says are disputed but within Thai sovereignty, Thai soldiers have continued to step on landmines—one incident cited is the eighth soldier to lose a leg—making any path from “ceasefire agreement” to a broader “peace agreement” highly sensitive.

The biggest obstacle, however, is the person seen as the real policy-maker: Hun Sen.

A ceasefire now may not amount to a clear Thai victory. It could be the start of a new game played on Hun Sen’s terms. Heavy Cambodian losses and punishing Thai strikes do not necessarily translate into Hun Sen losing face at home or facing greater backlash—because the broad outcome of the war was predictable, and Cambodia has already used information operations to pin blame on Thailand.

Many senior diplomatic figures therefore believe the decisive turning point will be whether the major powers step in once again to impose de-escalation. If Thailand cannot “flip the diplomatic game”, it could end up worse off—“losing more than it gains”—especially if political actors remain focused primarily on the coming election.

The voices of evacuees who fled for their lives, border traders whose incomes have collapsed, and many others have been drowned out by gunfire and explosions amid a wave of nationalism. These are long-term problems Thailand will still have to confront.

As long as major powers continue to view Cambodia as important—possibly more important than Thailand in the current context—one key indicator will be whether someone like Hun Sen remains in power.

So long as he does, claims that Thailand has achieved a “100%” victory, or has removed Cambodia as a threat “100%”, will not convince many people—and even those making such claims may not truly believe them, except where such rhetoric serves domestic political interests.

That, ultimately, is presented as Thailand’s real test: how it will enlist the leverage of major powers to dismantle the Hun Sen-era power structure and build a new, lasting peace with an old neighbour—Cambodia.