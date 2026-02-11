Thailand launches Wellness Hub drive for global top five

If people used to talk about tourism in the past, it may have meant a short break and a change of scenery from everyday life, a brief moment of happiness that recharged the body before returning to normal routines.

Today, however, tourism is shifting from “temporary rest” to “a long-term investment in health”.

Thailand is recognised worldwide as a destination with wide-ranging potential, whether in its beautiful and diverse natural landscapes, its distinctive world-class cuisine, or its deep well of health wisdom, shaped by a culture of humility and genuine hospitality.

Recently, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), BDMS Wellness Clinic, and partner organisations held a press conference for Wellness Hub Thailand, The Land of Life: “The Journey Within”, joining forces across the public and private sectors to strengthen Thailand’s wellness economy at the regional level.

Chuwit Sirivajjakul, Deputy Governor for Policy and Planning at TAT, said TAT views Wellness Hub Thailand, The Land of Life: “The Journey Within” as a new phenomenon in Thai tourism that answers today’s global needs.

Modern travellers are seeking journeys that are meaningful for both physical and mental wellbeing, and this concept reflects Thailand’s strengths across the board, from travel and relaxation to health care.