TMD forecasts rising temperatures, fog and scattered rain on February 11–16

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather forecast for February 11–16.
During February 11–14, the high-pressure system or cold air mass covering upper Thailand will weaken, while easterly and south-easterly winds will prevail over the lower Central Region and the Eastern Region.
This will cause temperatures in upper Thailand to rise, with morning fog and isolated rain.
Winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will ease.
In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in thundershowers, as the north-east monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea weakens.
During February 15–16, a weakening high-pressure system or cold air mass will remain over the North and the Northeast, keeping conditions cool with morning fog.
Meanwhile, south-easterly winds over the Central Region and the Eastern Region will bring thundershowers in some areas.
Easterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand and the South will strengthen, resulting in more rain in the South, with heavy rain in some places.
Sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will remain moderate.
In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in thundershowers, as a moderate north-east monsoon covers the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.
Caution (February 11–15): People in upper Thailand should take extra care when travelling through foggy areas.
