TMD forecasts rising temperatures, fog and scattered rain on February 11–16

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2026

Drivers are advised to take care in fog-prone areas, as temperatures edge up and thundershowers become more likely from February 15–16.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather forecast for February 11–16.

During February 11–14, the high-pressure system or cold air mass covering upper Thailand will weaken, while easterly and south-easterly winds will prevail over the lower Central Region and the Eastern Region.

This will cause temperatures in upper Thailand to rise, with morning fog and isolated rain.

Winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will ease.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in thundershowers, as the north-east monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea weakens.

During February 15–16, a weakening high-pressure system or cold air mass will remain over the North and the Northeast, keeping conditions cool with morning fog.

Meanwhile, south-easterly winds over the Central Region and the Eastern Region will bring thundershowers in some areas.

Easterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand and the South will strengthen, resulting in more rain in the South, with heavy rain in some places.

Sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will remain moderate.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in thundershowers, as a moderate north-east monsoon covers the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Caution (February 11–15): People in upper Thailand should take extra care when travelling through foggy areas.

Thai Meteorological Department: regional forecast February 10–16

Northern Region

  • Cool with morning fog. Temperatures will rise by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum 18–24°C, maximum 33–37°C.
  • On mountaintops: cold, minimum 8–15°C.
  • South-westerly winds 10–15 km/h.

Northeastern Region

February 11–14

  • Cool with light morning fog. Temperatures will rise by 2–3°C.
  • Minimum 18–23°C, maximum 32–36°C.
  • On mountaintops: cold, minimum 10–14°C.
  • Easterly winds 10–15 km/h.

February 15–16

  • Cool with light morning fog, with light rain in some places in the lower part of the region.
  • Minimum 21–25°C, maximum 33–37°C.
  • On mountaintops: cool to cold, minimum 12–16°C.
  • South-easterly winds 10–15 km/h.

Central Region

  • 11–14 February 2026
  • Cool with light morning fog. Temperatures will rise by 1–3°C.
  • Minimum 22–26°C, maximum 33–37°C.
  • South-easterly winds 10–15 km/h.

February 15–16

  • Thundershowers in 10–30% of the area, mainly in the lower part of the region.
  • Minimum 23–25°C, maximum 34–37°C.
  • South-easterly winds 10–20 km/h.

Eastern Region

February 11–14

  • Light morning fog. Temperatures will rise by 1–3°C, with light rain in some places.
  • Minimum 23–26°C, maximum 32–36°C.

February 15–16

  • Thundershowers in 40–60% of the area.
  • Minimum 24–27°C, maximum 32–35°C.
  • South-easterly winds 15–30 km/h. Sea waves below 1 metre, and around 1 metre offshore.

Southern Region (east coast)

February 10–14

  • Thundershowers in 10–20% of the area.

February 15–16

  • Thundershowers in 40–60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places.
  • From Surat Thani province northwards: easterly winds 15–30 km/h; waves around 1 metre, and over 2 metres in thundershowers.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat province southwards: easterly winds 15–35 km/h; waves 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in thundershowers.
  • Minimum 22–26°C, maximum 31–36°C.

Southern Region (west coast)

February 10–14

  • Light rain in some places.

February 15–16

  • Thundershowers in 30–40% of the area.
  • Easterly winds 15–30 km/h. Sea waves below 1 metre, around 1 metre offshore, and over 1 metre in thundershowers.
  • Minimum 23–26°C, maximum 32–36°C.

Bangkok and vicinity

February 11–14

  • Light morning fog. Temperatures will rise by 1–3°C, with light rain in some places during 13–14 February 2026.
  • Minimum 23–26°C, maximum 33–36°C.
  • South-easterly winds 10–15 km/h.

February 15–16

  • Thundershowers in 20–40% of the area.
  • Minimum 24–26°C, maximum 33–35°C.
  • South-easterly winds 10–20 km/h.
