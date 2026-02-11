TMD forecasts rising temperatures, fog and scattered rain on February 11–16

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather forecast for February 11–16.

During February 11–14, the high-pressure system or cold air mass covering upper Thailand will weaken, while easterly and south-easterly winds will prevail over the lower Central Region and the Eastern Region.

This will cause temperatures in upper Thailand to rise, with morning fog and isolated rain.

Winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will ease.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in thundershowers, as the north-east monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea weakens.