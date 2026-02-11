Is This the Most Peaceful Morning in Bangkok? | The Journey GO OUT EP.1

Think Silom is only for nightlife and neon lights? Think again.

You probably know Silom for its chaotic energy and neon-drenched nightlife, but there is another side to this iconic district that stays hidden until the sun comes up. In this episode, we take you on a journey through Silom's morning transformation, where the city's frantic pace slows down into a serene wellness retreat.

🌳Lumphini Park

The green lung of Bangkok and the ultimate spot for morning wellness. the massive green heart of Bangkok where you can escape the concrete jungle for a morning jog or a moment of zen. It is the ultimate playground for health-conscious expats and digital nomads who want to stay fit while living in the city center.

🌳Dusit Arun

A project that is redefining the landscape of the Silom-Sathon area.

🌳Dusit Gourmet

The best hidden gem for coffee lovers and gourmet breakfast seekers near Saladaeng.

Whether you are looking for a quiet place to work or a premium spot to start your weekend, this morning route proves that Silom is much more than just a party destination.

Don’t forget to follow our journey on ‘The Journey GO OUT’ as we dive deeper into the local lifestyle and hidden corners of Thailand.