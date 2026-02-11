Is This the Most Peaceful Morning in Bangkok? | The Journey GO OUT EP.1

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2026

Explore silom’s hidden morning wellness. Discover Lumphini Park, Dusit Gourmet, and Bangkok’s best breakfast gems for expats and digital nomads

Think Silom is only for nightlife and neon lights? Think again. 
You probably know Silom for its chaotic energy and neon-drenched nightlife, but there is another side to this iconic district that stays hidden until the sun comes up. In this episode, we take you on a journey through Silom's morning transformation, where the city's frantic pace slows down into a serene wellness retreat.

🌳Lumphini Park 

The green lung of Bangkok and the ultimate spot for morning wellness. the massive green heart of Bangkok where you can escape the concrete jungle for a morning jog or a moment of zen. It is the ultimate playground for health-conscious expats and digital nomads who want to stay fit while living in the city center.

🌳Dusit Arun 

A project that is redefining the landscape of the Silom-Sathon area.

🌳Dusit Gourmet

The best hidden gem for coffee lovers and gourmet breakfast seekers near Saladaeng.

Whether you are looking for a quiet place to work or a premium spot to start your weekend, this morning route proves that Silom is much more than just a party destination.

Don’t forget to follow our journey on ‘The Journey GO OUT’ as we dive deeper into the local lifestyle and hidden corners of Thailand.

 

