Assets worth 114m baht seized in five-province raids on fake online investment scheme

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), led by the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) and supported by more than 200 personnel from relevant agencies, has conducted coordinated raids on nine targets across five provinces: Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet and Tak.

Police said four suspects were arrested under warrants issued by the Criminal Court: Mr Liu (a Chinese national), Mr Wo, Ms So and Mrs Tho. They face charges including: public fraud by impersonation, importing false computer data into a computer system, and money laundering.

Investigators said the network allegedly created a fake application called “Tkshop”, falsely claiming links to the well-known TikTok Shop platform, to deceive members of the public into “investing” or selling products online.