Assets worth 114m baht seized in five-province raids on fake online investment scheme

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), led by the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) and supported by more than 200 personnel from relevant agencies, has conducted coordinated raids on nine targets across five provinces: Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet and Tak.
Police said four suspects were arrested under warrants issued by the Criminal Court: Mr Liu (a Chinese national), Mr Wo, Ms So and Mrs Tho. They face charges including: public fraud by impersonation, importing false computer data into a computer system, and money laundering.
Investigators said the network allegedly created a fake application called “Tkshop”, falsely claiming links to the well-known TikTok Shop platform, to deceive members of the public into “investing” or selling products online.
The suspects allegedly approached victims via social media, built trust, and then invited them to take on side work selling goods online—claiming there was no need to hold stock, handle deliveries, or invest heavily, while promising easy profits.
Victims were then sent a link to install the fake app, which was not available on the App Store or Google Play. The app displayed fabricated sales figures and profits to persuade victims to transfer more money.
When victims attempted to withdraw funds, the perpetrators reportedly cited various excuses—such as rule violations—and demanded additional transfers to unlock the system.
Police said more than 88 victims have been identified so far, with total losses exceeding 25 million baht.
Authorities said the four suspects arrested in this operation allegedly served as “transporters” or brokers involved in smuggling people—playing a key role in moving individuals and equipment linked to call-centre gangs across the border into neighbouring countries, using natural routes to evade officials.
Police described this as a crucial function enabling the transnational network to keep operating.
During the operation, officials seized a large amount of suspected related assets, including: about 4 million baht in cash, 13 cars, 31 tractors, one excavator, one luxury house, 40 baht-weight of gold bars, brand-name goods, jewellery, 28 land title deeds, and funds frozen in bank accounts. The total value of seized assets was estimated at more than 114 million baht.
All suspects and the seized items were handed over to investigators at the TCSD for further legal proceedings. Police said the investigation remains ongoing as they expand the case and identify additional suspects.