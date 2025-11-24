ACSC saves 5.6 million baht in 11 cases out of over 6,900 online scam complaints

The Anti-Cyber Scam Centre (ACSC) of the Royal Thai Police received more than 6,900 complaints about online fraud last week and managed to intercept transactions in 11 cases, saving 5.65 million baht for victims, the ACSC announced on Monday.

Pol Gen Thana Chuwong, deputy police commissioner-general and director of the ACSC, said that during the week of 16–22 November, victims filed 6,936 complaints, reporting total losses of 620.4 million baht to online scammers.

Compared with the previous week (9–15 November), the number of cases fell by 786, but the total value of losses increased by 183.72 million baht, Thana said.