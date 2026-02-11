India sets 3-hour deadline for platforms to remove unlawful content

The change, issued on Tuesday as an amendment to India’s 2021 IT rules, takes effect on 20 February.

Those rules have long been a point of friction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration and global technology companies.

India is already viewed as one of the world’s toughest regulators of online speech, forcing platforms to weigh fast compliance in a market of roughly one billion internet users against growing criticism that such powers can enable censorship.

The government order did not explain why the deadline was shortened.

“It’s practically impossible for social media firms to remove content in three hours,” said Akash Karmakar, a partner at Indian law firm Panag & Babu who specialises in technology law, arguing the new timeline leaves little room for judgment or challenge.