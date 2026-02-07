Thailand Eyes 2.55 Million Indian Visitors as ‘Healing’ Campaign Debuts in Mumbai

TAT leads a 36-strong delegation to OTM 2026, targeting 93 billion baht in revenue by pivoting towards wellness and the lucrative "high-value" niche market.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a high-profile offensive at the Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) 2026, held this week at the Jio Convention Centre.

Heading a delegation of 36 Thai tourism operators, the body aims to capitalise on record-breaking momentum and secure 2.55 million Indian arrivals by the end of the year.

Under the fresh marketing banner "Healing is the New Luxury," Thailand is repositioning itself to move beyond mass tourism, specifically targeting India's "quality travellers"—high-spending segments including millennials, destination wedding parties, and wellness seekers.

Record-Breaking Momentum

The strategic push follows a stellar performance over the last 24 months. In 2024, Indian arrivals hit a historic 2.1 million, and the market surged again in 2025 to 2.49 million visitors, generating a staggering 87,749 million baht in revenue.

Early data for 2026 suggests no signs of a slowdown. Between 1 January and 4 February, 256,782 Indian tourists have already entered the kingdom, solidifying India’s position as Thailand’s fourth-largest source market.

