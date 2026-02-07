Thailand Eyes 2.55 Million Indian Visitors as ‘Healing’ Campaign Debuts in Mumbai

TAT leads a 36-strong delegation to OTM 2026, targeting 93 billion baht in revenue by pivoting towards wellness and the lucrative "high-value" niche market.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a high-profile offensive at the Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) 2026, held this week at the Jio Convention Centre.
Heading a delegation of 36 Thai tourism operators, the body aims to capitalise on record-breaking momentum and secure 2.55 million Indian arrivals by the end of the year.
Under the fresh marketing banner "Healing is the New Luxury," Thailand is repositioning itself to move beyond mass tourism, specifically targeting India's "quality travellers"—high-spending segments including millennials, destination wedding parties, and wellness seekers.
Record-Breaking Momentum
The strategic push follows a stellar performance over the last 24 months. In 2024, Indian arrivals hit a historic 2.1 million, and the market surged again in 2025 to 2.49 million visitors, generating a staggering 87,749 million baht in revenue.
Early data for 2026 suggests no signs of a slowdown. Between 1 January and 4 February, 256,782 Indian tourists have already entered the kingdom, solidifying India’s position as Thailand’s fourth-largest source market.
Crafting a Premium Image
The 200-square-metre Thailand pavilion in Mumbai was designed as a sensory experience, moving away from traditional sightseeing to focus on "wisdom-led" wellness.
Demonstrations included the art of traditional herbal inhalants and the "upcycling" of traditional Pha Khao Ma fabrics into contemporary crafts.
"OTM 2026 is a vital B2B platform for us," said Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor. "We are here to connect our hotels, airlines, and attractions directly with Indian buyers. We anticipate at least 5,000 successful business appointments, likely to generate a direct economic circulation of 366 million baht."
The 60-Day Advantage
Industry analysts attribute the sustained boom to exceptional connectivity and favourable immigration policies.
With over 19,000 flights annually—amounting to 3.8 million seats—Thailand is a mere four-hour flight from most Indian hubs.
Furthermore, the extension of the 60-day visa-free entry for Indian citizens, implemented in July 2024, has been a "game-changer" for those seeking "workations" or spontaneous celebrations.
Indian visitors currently stay an average of seven nights, spending roughly 38,340 baht per person, per trip.
Beyond the Metros
For the 2026 fiscal year, the TAT is looking past the major hubs of Delhi and Mumbai, expanding its reach into "Tier 2" cities such as Ahmedabad, Amritsar, and Pune.
By focusing on "Multi-generational Family Trips" and the high-value wedding sector, the TAT remains confident that the Indian market will contribute over 93,000 million baht to the national economy this year, cementing its status as a cornerstone of Thailand’s tourism recovery.