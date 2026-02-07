Bangkok launches heat management plan for 2026 with 379 risk zones

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is preparing for extreme heat in 2026, following the Meteorological Department’s forecast that Thailand will experience the hot season from late February to mid-May.

BMA has identified 379 heat-risk zones across the city, mainly in open public spaces such as construction sites, parks, motorcycle taxi stands, markets, sports fields, and densely populated communities.

To address these concerns, BMA has introduced a four-level heat warning system, following the Ministry of Public Health’s guidelines.

The system will use a colour code based on the Heat Index — green for "monitoring," yellow for "warning," orange for "danger," and red for "extreme danger."

The Heat Index is calculated using temperature and humidity levels to assess the potential health risks to the public.

In addition, the BMA is implementing a comprehensive heat management plan for 2026, in collaboration with the World Bank, under the concept "Shaping a Cooler Bangkok."

The plan focuses on three main aspects: Place, People, and Institution, aiming to shift from a reactive to a proactive approach in dealing with the heat.