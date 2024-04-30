Heat wave in Southeast Asia closes schools, triggers health alerts

The Philippines' Ministry of Education suspended in-person classes at public schools for two days beginning Sunday.
"We've received reports of students and teachers experiencing high blood pressure, dizziness, and even fainting over the past few days," stated Benjo Basas, chairperson of the Teachers' Dignity Coalition, speaking on DWPM radio station.
Temperatures in the Philippines are expected to soar to 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) over the next three days, with many classrooms lacking adequate ventilation or air conditioning, exacerbating the situation.
The country's meteorological agency warned of a heat index reaching a record 45 degrees Celsius (113° Fahrenheit), categorized as "dangerous," potentially leading to heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke.
The heatwave is also straining power resources on Luzon, the main island, responsible for three-quarters of the nation's economic output. The Philippines' grid operator revealed that reserves are dwindling following the shutdown of 13 power plants earlier in the month.
In Thailand, temperatures are projected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in Bangkok and other central and northern regions, prompting advisories urging people to limit outdoor activities. Last month alone, 30 fatalities were attributed to heat stroke, according to data from Thailand's health ministry.
In Vietnam, residents are seeking refuge in air-conditioned shopping malls amidst scorching temperatures. The national weather agency warned of forest fire risks, dehydration, and heat-related ailments. Maximum temperatures in northern and central Vietnam reached as high as 44.0 degrees Celsius, with relief not expected until Wednesday.
Vietnam's state electricity company cautioned consumers against overusing air conditioners, citing record-high electricity consumption in recent days.
The Malaysian meteorological department issued hot weather warnings for 16 areas where temperatures ranged between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius (95 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit) for three consecutive days. Malaysia reported 45 cases of heat-related illnesses, including two fatalities due to heat stroke.
Singapore's meteorological service predicted even higher temperatures in 2024 compared to the previous year, which ranked as the country's fourth-warmest on record since 1929. The hottest recorded day in Singapore was May 13, 2023, when temperatures peaked at 37 degrees Celsius.
Due to the persistent heat, some schools in Singapore relaxed uniform rules to allow students to wear more comfortable attire during physical education classes.
Indonesia is experiencing a surge in dengue fever cases, attributed to warmer temperatures prolonging the dry season and accelerating mosquito breeding cycles.
Bangladesh closed all primary schools and educational institutions in nearly half of its districts, including the capital, as temperatures soared to 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit). The education ministry announced closures until Thursday in affected areas where temperatures exceed 42 degrees Celsius.
The High Court in Bangladesh mandated the nationwide closure of primary and secondary schools until Thursday in response to reports of deaths and illnesses, including among teachers and students, during the extreme heat.
Scientists emphasize that climate change is contributing to more frequent, severe, and prolonged heatwaves during summer months. Bangladesh has experienced extreme temperatures almost daily this month, prompting authorities to advise citizens to remain indoors during the day.
However, for outdoor workers like rickshaw drivers in Dhaka, such as Mohammed Shameem, avoiding the heat is not an option.
"There aren't many passengers because people are staying indoors. But we have no choice but to work," said Shameem.
Thousands of rickshaw operators in Dhaka are enduring the blistering heat, waiting for customers while the majority of people prefer to stay indoors.
"I've never felt such intense heat before. Summer is supposed to be hot, but usually there's wind and rain. Not this time. People are really suffering," lamented rickshaw operator Shaheb Ali.
AP
Photo by Reuters