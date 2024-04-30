Heat wave in Southeast Asia closes schools, triggers health alerts

The Philippines' Ministry of Education suspended in-person classes at public schools for two days beginning Sunday.

"We've received reports of students and teachers experiencing high blood pressure, dizziness, and even fainting over the past few days," stated Benjo Basas, chairperson of the Teachers' Dignity Coalition, speaking on DWPM radio station.

Temperatures in the Philippines are expected to soar to 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) over the next three days, with many classrooms lacking adequate ventilation or air conditioning, exacerbating the situation.

The country's meteorological agency warned of a heat index reaching a record 45 degrees Celsius (113° Fahrenheit), categorized as "dangerous," potentially leading to heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke.

The heatwave is also straining power resources on Luzon, the main island, responsible for three-quarters of the nation's economic output. The Philippines' grid operator revealed that reserves are dwindling following the shutdown of 13 power plants earlier in the month.

In Thailand, temperatures are projected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in Bangkok and other central and northern regions, prompting advisories urging people to limit outdoor activities. Last month alone, 30 fatalities were attributed to heat stroke, according to data from Thailand's health ministry.