UN Warns of 'Development Emergency' as Thailand Leads ASEAN in Sustainability Goals

The UN coordinator calls for stronger public-private partnerships to meet 2030 targets as climate finance needs surge to 1.4 trillion baht annually.

The United Nations has issued an urgent call for accelerated action on sustainable development goals, warning that nearly half are progressing too slowly whilst 18 per cent are moving backwards, as Thailand grapples with devastating floods across the region.

Speaking at the Sustainability Forum 2026 in Bangkok on Thursday, Niamh Collier-Smith, UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand ad interim and UNDP Representative, stressed that achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the next five years would require unprecedented collaboration between government, private sector, and civil society.

"We are living in a development emergency," Collier-Smith told forum attendees. "2030 is less than five years away and the clock is not slowing down."

Despite the challenges, Thailand continues to lead the region in sustainability progress, ranking 43rd globally and first in ASEAN for the seventh consecutive year.

The country has reduced poverty by nearly 85 per cent in one generation, with universal health coverage now reaching 99 per cent of the population.

Thailand's electric vehicle adoption has also surged, with 684,000 EVs on the roads in 2023, contributing an estimated 344,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emission reductions—equivalent to removing 75,000 fossil fuel-powered cars from circulation.

However, the UN coordinator highlighted that Thailand's annual SDG financing needs have risen from 1.27 trillion baht pre-COVID to 1.4-2.5 trillion baht today, requiring a fundamental shift in how sustainable development is funded.